Cuomo: Federal government 'making a historic mistake' with COVID-19
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said that the federal government is "making a historic mistake" in its handling of the coronavirus, citing 20 states and Puerto Rico who are seeing spikes in cases.

"...this federal government is making a mistake on the way that it is handling this COVID crisis, and how it is now advising states and the people of this nation," Cuomo said.

Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections.

Florida reported over 2,600 new cases on Wednesday and Arizona more than 1,800 - the second-highest daily increase for both states.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising and unlike spikes reported in new infections, hospitalizations cannot simply be attributed to increased testing.





