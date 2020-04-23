Mississippi COVID Numbers

Global  

Governor Tate Reeves reminds Mississippians to continue to be on guard after 489 new covid-19 cases are reported today.

// those new cases bring the state's total to 20- thousand 600.

// 23 deaths are also being reported today.

// 16 of those are from death certificate investigations.

// two are in lee county, while one death was also reported in lowndes, monroe, oktibbeha, and tishomingo counties, each.

// statewide, 938 people total have died from covid- 19.// the health department estimates over 15- thousand people in the state have recovered from it.//





