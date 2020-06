UW-Milwaukee will be open for both in-person, online classes this fall Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:13s - Published 1 minute ago UW-Milwaukee will be open for both in-person, online classes this fall UW-Milwaukee will be open for both in-person and online classes this fall, the university announced Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THANKS FOR JOINING US.JUSTINTO THE NEWSROOM -- THE U-W-MCAMPUS WILL BE OPEN THIS FALL.THE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT WILLHAVE IN-PERSON AND ONLINECLASSES.MARY JO OLA IS LIVE --WITH WHAT UNIVERSITIES ANDSCHOOLS ACROSS THE AREA COULDLOOK LIKE.U-W-M JUST ANNOUNCED MANYCLASSES WILL HAVE A HYBRIDAPPROACH TO LEARNING...USINGBOTH FACE TO FACE AND ONLINEINSTRUCTION.THIS IS TO TRY ANDLIMIT THE NUMBER OF STUDENTSIN A CLASSROOMFACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIREDAND BUILDINGS ARE BEINGMODIFIED TO HELP WITH SOCIALDISTANCING.RESIDENCE HALLSWILL ALSO BE OPEN.THE NEWSCOMES AS POST-SECONDARYEDUCATION AND K12 LEADERSUPDATED THE BUSINESS COMMUNITYDURING A CALL WITH THEWISCONSIN MANUFACTURERS ANDCOMMERCE.ACROSS ALL LEVELS OFEDUCATION---LEADERS AREWORKING TO BALANCE MINIMIZINGEXPOSURE TO COVID-19...EFFECTIVE INSTRUCTION ANDCOSTS.DURING THAT CALL...UW SYSTEMPRESIDENT RAY CROSS...SAIDMINIMIZING EXPOSURE TOCORONAVIRUS MAY INVOLVECAMPUSES ENDING THE SEMESTERBY THANKSGIVING...THATDECISION COMES DOWN TOINDIVIDUAL CAMPUSES.MJO TMJ4NEWS.







