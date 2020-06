‘India should open fire…’: GD Bakshi demands befitting reply to China

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Maj Gen GD Bakshi SM,VSM (retd) demanded India to give a befitting reply to China.

Bakshi said that the incident can’t be taken lightly.

He said, “If China repeats such an incident, India should open fire.” Watch the full video for more.