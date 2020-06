Skip & Shannon react to Tom Brady in the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers' uniforms



The Buccaneers released photos yesterday of Tom Brady sporting his new uniform in Tampa. It’s very different than what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Brady wear, but he looked just as fired up as.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:12 Published 17 minutes ago

Eric Mangini agrees Tampa Bay & Brady will face pressure & scrutiny this season: 'It'll be difficult'



Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted working out with Buccaneers' teammates at Tampa Bay High School. Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his take on the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:37 Published 5 days ago