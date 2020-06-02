Florida lawmakers prepare police reform proposals
As President Trump announced his version of police reforms today, spurred by the death of George Floyd, Florida lawmakers are prepping their reform idea for the upcoming legislative session.
Most Americans, Including Republicans, Support Democratic Police Reform ProposalsMost Americans support sweeping law enforcement reforms, reports Reuters. This includes a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Bans on chokeholds and racial profiling have been met..
State, federal lawmakers call for more oversight of police officersWho is policing the police? Lawmakers at the state and federal levels are drafting bills for police reform to prevent what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota from happening to any other citizens.