Madison Beer faces backlash after saying she 'romanticizes' the novel 'Lolita'
Singer Madison Beer is under fire after she revealed in an Instagram Q&A that her favorite book is “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov….which tells the story of a middle-aged professor who becomes sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl.Not only did Beer say that her favorite book is “Lolita,” but when someone asked her if she “romanticizes” it, she admitted that she does.Shortly after Madison revealed how she feels about “Lolita,” #MadisonBeerIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.In response to the backlash, the singer issued an apology, noting that she was “too flippant” in her comment about romanticizing “Lolita”.In now-deleted tweets, Madison added that she’s always enjoyed “dark” stories

