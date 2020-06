The brother of the late George Floyd, Philonise Floyd, called on the top United Nations human rights body on Wednesday to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination in the United States.

'You have the power to help us' - George Floyd 's brother to the U.N.

"The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America,” Philonise Floyd told the U.N.

Via a video message in Geneva.

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25 came after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, sparking weeks of widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms.