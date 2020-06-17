Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dallas Police Department Release Image Of Shooting Suspect
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Dallas Police Department Release Image Of Shooting Suspect

Dallas Police Department Release Image Of Shooting Suspect

Galleria Dallas opened for regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesday evening.

One person was shot and the gunman is still on the loose.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

24-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In Dallas [Video]

24-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In Dallas

A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Dallas late Tuesday evening, and police said they are investigating his death as a homicide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published
Gunman Who Shot 1 Inside Galleria Dallas Still At Large [Video]

Gunman Who Shot 1 Inside Galleria Dallas Still At Large

Gunman Who Shot 1 Inside Galleria Dallas Still At Large

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:33Published
Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response [Video]

Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement Monday condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an "absolutely inaccurate" report about its handling of recent racial injustice protests. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published