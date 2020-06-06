Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal

Soccer fans in Lisbon thrilled to learn their city will host a summer knockout Champions League event.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHOWS: LISBON, PORTUGAL (JUNE 17, 2020) (REUTERS ACCESS-ALL) 1.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF BENFICA'S ESTADIO DA LUZ 2.

VARIOUS OF EAGLE STATUE AT LUZ STADIUM 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) SOCCER FAN, LUIS MARTINS, SAYING: "I think it is great.

It shows, once again, that Portugal is one of the best countries in the world for hosting sporting events.

We have already done several.

This one will also be a success.

We have great conditions.

I just hope that people in Lisbon respect the rules of confinement and (social) distancing so at the time of the Champions League, at least some people can come to the stadiums because this space is wonderful with people.

And it's great for the Portuguese economy too." 4.

SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) SOCCER FAN, CLAUDIA MARTINS, SAYING: "If I could I would already be inside the stadium.

But I can't.

They won't let me.

But I think it would be very good (to have fans).

And I think it is possible.

If we can go to concerts, why can't we go to a football match?

With a capacity of 60,000 (fans), if they don't allow 60,000, then 20,000 or 30,000.

That'd be good." 5.

SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) SOCCER FAN, PAULO MARTINS, SAYING: "With a reduced capacity, with space, with masks, with some security but yes - if not 60,000 then 40,000 or 30,000.

I don't know but, with different standards.

Entrances via one place, exits at another.

There's a lot of room here.

It is more complicated at smaller stadiums, but this is an open space.

With some rules, I don't see why not." 6.

SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) SOCCER FAN, PAULO LOPES, SAYING: "If they decide that supporters can attend, then it should be a well thought out thing.

It might be better for them not to go for everyone's safety and so there are no injustices in relation to the supporters who can or cannot enter.

I think it is better not to have any supporters in the stadium at this stage." 7.

VARIOUS OF EUSEBIO STATUE AT LUZ STADIUM 8.

LUZ STADIUM STORY: Lisbon soccer lovers were over the moon on Wednesday (June 17) after the city was announced as the host of a summer knockout Champions League event, with some hoping the major sporting tournament will help revive the country's coronavirus-damaged economy.

This season's Champions League was suspended in March because of the pandemic, leaving fans and players in limbo.

But European soccer's governing body UEFA finally confirmed on Wednesday the season will be completed in the Portuguese capital in August with an eight-team mini-tournament.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he expected matches to be played without fans, although there was a small chance that could change.

Portugal, which has so far reported a total of 37,672 cases and 1,523 deaths from the coronavirus, much lower than neighbouring Spain, began lifting its lockdown on May 4.

The country has been hailed as a success story in its fight against the virus, but localised outbreaks in and around Lisbon have kept cases at a worrying plateau in their hundreds per day for the past month.

As fears of a second wave of infections emerge, some soccer fans said they would rather the matches to be played behind closed doors.



Related news from verified sources

Champions League 'Final 8' in Lisbon: UEFA

This season's Champions League, suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be...
IndiaTimes - Published

´Good solution´ – Portugal great Nuno Gomes backs Lisbon for Champions League finale

Lisbon is supposedly being considered as a potential location for all remaining 2019-20 Champions...
SoccerNews.com - Published

UEFA confirms unprecedented plans for ending Champions League and Europa League campaigns

UEFA has announced its unprecedented plans to complete this season’s Champions League and Europa...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League [Video]

Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League

Uefa has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon. While, the outstanding play-off matches for Euro 2020 will be staged..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August! [Video]

The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!

The Champions League is officially coming back this summer and we can't wait!!! This news feels too good to be true (knock on wood).

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events [Video]

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events

A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published