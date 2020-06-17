Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired Uncle Ben's owner Mars is planning to change the rice maker's "brand identity." In a statement on its website Wednesday, the McLean, Virginia-based Mars wrote that "now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do." Katie Johnston reports 0

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype NEW YORK (AP) — Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company...

