Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired

Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired

Uncle Ben's owner Mars is planning to change the rice maker's "brand identity." In a statement on its website Wednesday, the McLean, Virginia-based Mars wrote that "now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do." Katie Johnston reports

Mars Inc says evaluating changing Uncle Ben's brand image

Mars Inc is "evaluating all possibilities" regarding changes to its Uncle Ben's rice brand image, the...
Reuters - Published

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

NEW YORK (AP) — Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company...
Seattle Times - Published



