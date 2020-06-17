Virginia-Based Mars Says It's Planning To Evolve Uncle Ben's Rice Brand Hours After Aunt Jemima Logo Retired
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Uncle Ben's owner Mars is planning to change the rice maker's "brand identity." In a statement on its website Wednesday, the McLean, Virginia-based Mars wrote that "now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do." Katie Johnston reports
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45Published