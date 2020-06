Gabrielle Union on Her 'AGT' Experience, Investigation on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Gabrielle Union on Her 'AGT' Experience, Investigation on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News When it comes to Hollywood's ongoing issues with inclusivity, Gabrielle Union says for true change to happen, "we have to hold people at the very top accountable." 0

