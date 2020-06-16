‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’
Makes It Easy to Record Police The shortcut, which was first published
in 2018 by Robert Petersen, has
gained new traction following
the death of George Floyd.
All users have to say is
“Hey Siri, I’m getting
pulled over” to kickstart
a chain of events.
The shortcut will pause any music being played,
begin recording through the front-facing camera and
may even send your location to an emergency contact.
The feature can be downloaded
through the Shortcuts app, which
can be found in the App store.
Users will need to adjust a
few settings and be running
at least iOS 12 on their phone.