‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Makes It Easy to Record Police The shortcut, which was first published in 2018 by Robert Petersen, has gained new traction following the death of George Floyd.

All users have to say is “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over” to kickstart a chain of events.

The shortcut will pause any music being played, begin recording through the front-facing camera and may even send your location to an emergency contact.

The feature can be downloaded through the Shortcuts app, which can be found in the App store.

Users will need to adjust a few settings and be running at least iOS 12 on their phone.