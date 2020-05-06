COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Canadian Brand Trust At All-Time Low

In Pandemic, Ad Buyers Seek Programmatic Transparency: Amino’s Luttrell



The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many advertisers to re-think their spending. But a shocking new report published during the pandemic has given them even more reason to scrutinize programmatic.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:29 Published 1 week ago

AT&T’s Fiona Carter: ‘If We Don’t Get Inventive Now, We’re Not Going to Survive’



COVID-19 has had an immense impact on how people do business, so it makes sense that marketers would have to respond rapidly. In a Beet.TV interview, Fiona Carter, chief brand officer at AT&T explored.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:05 Published 1 week ago