US Allows Huawei to Contribute to Developing 5G Standards

The move comes over a year after the Chinese telecommunications company was blacklisted by the U.S. government.

US-based firms were unable to sell technology and parts to the Chinese company.

The same rules don't apply when it comes to setting standards for tech.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, via statement Several governments have cut ties with Huawei, with some not using or limiting the company's involvement in their development of 5G.