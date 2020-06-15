US Allows Huawei to Contribute
to Developing 5G Standards The move comes over a year after the
Chinese telecommunications company was
blacklisted by the U.S. government.
US-based firms were unable to sell
technology and parts to the Chinese company.
The same rules don't apply
when it comes to setting
standards for tech.
Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross, via statement Commerce Secretary
with some not using or limiting the company's
involvement in their development of 5G.