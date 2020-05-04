Global  

Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News

Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News

The drama about the late Princess of Wales deciding on leaving Prince Charles while holidaying with the British Royals will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market.

