Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR News
The drama about the late Princess of Wales deciding on leaving Prince Charles while holidaying with the British Royals will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market.
Kristen Stewart is expected to take on the role of Princess Diana in a new film project.
