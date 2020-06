Whale Family Freed From Fishing Net in Incredible Ocean Rescue



In what could have been a heartbreaking moment, rescuers braved choppy seas to save a mother humpback whale and her calf. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago

Cardi B Tries Out New Twitter Audio Feature, Selena Gomez Hands Her Instagram to Stacey Abrams & More Music News | Billboard New



Cardi B Tries Out New Twitter Audio Feature, Selena Gomez Hands Her Instagram to Stacey Abrams & More Music News | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:54 Published 2 days ago