FAU offering online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 minute ago FAU offering online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction Florida Atlantic University announced Monday that it has launched a new online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POSITIVE CASE OF COVID-19. FAUIS OFFERING A FIVE-WEEK COURSETO BECOME A CERTIFIED CONTACTTRACER. IT STARTS LATER THISMONTH, AND IS OPEN TO ANYONEOVER 18. YOU NEED TO HAVE AHIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OREQUIVALENT. AND A VARIETY OFWORK EXPERIENCE IS PREFERRED.WE'VE PUT MORE INFORMATIONABOUT THE COURSE ON WPTV D