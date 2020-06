Video: Heat, humidity on the rise ahead of Father's Day weekend Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Some scattered thunderstorms could pop up on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT IS WHAT WE WILL BE TALKINGABOUT, AND THAT MOISTURE HASINCHED CLOSER, BUT IT IS MAINLYAROUND VIRGINIA, MARYLAND, CLOSETO THE NATION’S CAPITAL, BUTSTILL NOT ACTIVELY MOVING NORTH.AS IT GETS MORE HUMID, WE MAYGET PATCHY CLOUDS OR FALL TOWARDTHE SOUTH COAST OR SOUTHEASTERNMASS.IF THAT HAPPENS, IT SHOULD BURNOFF PRETTY QUICKLY AFTER THAT.BUT YOU WILL HAVE THE FEEL OFSUMMER TOMORROW, AND THEN, AS ITGETS HUMID TOMORROW NIGHT, LOWCLOUDS WILL RETURN TO THE SOUTHCOAST, THE CAPE AND SOUTHEASTERNMASS.IT MAY BE MORE STUBBORN AROUNDTHE ISLANDS IN TERMS OF BURNINGALL, BUT TONIGHT, MAINLY CLEAR,STILL RELATIVELY COMFORTABLE,NOT AS COOL AS THE PAST FEWNIGHTS.56 TO 62 MOSTLY FOR THE LOWTEMPERATURE SPREAD AROUND THEREGION, AND THEN, TOMORROW,MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMER, LITTLEMORE HUMID, IT MIGHT TOUCH 90 INSPOTS TOMORROW.WE SHALL SEE.FOR BOSTON, WE HAVE NOT HIT 90AT ALL THIS YEAR.THE AVERAGE FIRST DATE IS MAY31, SO WE ARE LITTLE LATE.ONE OUT OF SEVEN YEARS, WE DONOT HAVE A 90 DEGREE DAY THROUGHTHE MONTH OF JUNE.REMEMBER, THAT IS FOR LOGANAIRPORT, AND THE SEA BREEZE IT-- THE SEA BREEZE SOMETIMESPREVENT ERRORS PREVENTING 90.TOMORROW NIGHT, IT WILL NOT BEAS COOL AS WHAT WE HAVE BEENEXPERIENCING.CHECKING OUT THE NEXT SEVEN DAYSFOR YOU, THERE IS PLENTY OFWARMTH WITH INCREASING HUMIDITY,AND ONCE IT SETTLES IN, THAT ISTHE WAY IT WILL GO.I WOULD NOT RULE OUT A SPOTTYTHUNDERSTORM FOR DAD’S DAY ONSUNDAY AFTERNOON, BUT AGAIN,LIKELY TO BE SCATTERED, AND AHUMID PATTERN THROUGH THE FIRSTHALF OF NEXT WEEK WITH A FEWSCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLEEAT TODAY.THAT IS THE PATTERN WE AREMOVING INTO.WE HAVE HAD AN EXTENDED PERIODOF COMFORTABLE AIR, BUT WE MAYBE GOING THROUGH AN EXTENDEDPE







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Video: Another warm, dry day on tap before heat, humidity ramp up



It appears some rain will be making its way to the region on Father's Day weekend. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:51 Published 18 hours ago Video: Clear, cool night to be followed by another beautiful day



We'll have another warm and comfortable day before the humidity begins to ramp up ahead of the weekend. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:11 Published 21 hours ago Video: Humidity to spike in Massachusetts by weekend



The warm and comfortable weather will last through Wednesday before it gets muggy heading into Father's Day weekend. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:12 Published 2 days ago