Cop Charged In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Cop Charged In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder, along with 10 other charges

Rayshard Brooks' Family Speaks Out About Death at Hands of Atlanta Cop

Rayshard Brooks' family members are talking about his killing in public for the first time since he...
TMZ.com - Published

Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe charged with felony murder in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

Ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Cop who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks had 12 citizen complaints on his record

Cop who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks had 12 citizen complaints on his record The Atlanta policeman who shot and killed unarmed black man Rayshard Brooks on the weekend had a long...
New Zealand Herald - Published



gigashmeckle

gigashmeckle RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: The officer responsible for the killing of Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder. The sentence… 2 seconds ago

TwitterNews

Twitter News RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: The family of Rayshard Brooks holds a press conference after the fired Atlanta officer who shot him is charged wit… 4 seconds ago

JACKTH3RIPPLER

⚡️เอกสารพีเบิ้ม⚡️(XRP Big Guy)⚡️ RT @nowthisnews: Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and several counts of aggravated assault w… 5 seconds ago

Esser4J

Esser4Justice Justice but another Black life brutally taken early at the hands of police. We will never have peace as long as pol… https://t.co/wiX7ElZUvl 8 seconds ago

bull_gentleman

Dominate Humbly 🙏🏾 RT @DrRJKavanagh: BREAKING: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder in the killing of Rayshard Broo… 9 seconds ago

FishyPokerFace

Jawn 🌹 RT @PepperOceanna: Breaking: Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks will be charged with Felony Murder & 10 other charges! #JusticeForRaysha… 15 seconds ago

ROHLL5

Rena⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP 88022 RT @carrieksada: This is a disgusting travesty of justice! I call bullsh!t on this!! Rayshard Brooks killing: Former Atlanta Officer Garr… 17 seconds ago

roost_ravens

Jay RT @9NEWSNANCY: TODAY: Rayshard Brooks killing: Former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe charged w/murder, could face death penalty.🤬 If I had… 18 seconds ago


Tyler Perry providing college tuition for Rayshard Brooks's four children [Video]

Tyler Perry providing college tuition for Rayshard Brooks's four children

Actor and director Tyler Perry has pledged his support to the family of Rayshard Brooks by promising to cover future college fees for his four young children.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
Tyler Perry to Pay for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral [Video]

Tyler Perry to Pay for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral

Tyler Perry to Pay for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday night. Perry will be reportedly covering all of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:37Published
911 call releaseed in death of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

911 call releaseed in death of Rayshard Brooks

There is still ongoing unrest in Atlanta over the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. Trevor Ault reports on the 911 call that lead up to that fatal encounter.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:57Published