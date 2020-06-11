Global  

Dallas County Reports 400+ New Coronavirus Cases For First Time, 9 More Deaths
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:01s - Published
More than 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from nine separate childcare facilities during the past week.

