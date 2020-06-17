White House Deputy Assistant to the President Ja'Ron Smith speaks on police reform

7 Action News' Brian Abel spoke one-on-one with White House Deputy Assistant to the President Ja'Ron Smith about the police reform executive order signed by President Trump this week.



Related videos from verified sources John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'



John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating.. Credit: GeoBeats Duration: 00:37 Published 39 minutes ago Senate GOP unveil police reform bill



[NFA] U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09 Published 3 hours ago Florida lawmakers prepare police reform proposals



As President Trump announced his version of police reforms today, spurred by the death of George Floyd, Florida lawmakers are prepping their reform idea for the upcoming legislative session. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50 Published 3 hours ago