This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published 11 seconds ago This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over In light of the recent high-profile killings ofBreonna Taylor, George Floyd and countlessother Black people at the hands of police.tension between members of the policeforce and civilians are higher than ever.If you’re worried about being treated unfairlyby cops if and when you get pulled over.a good samaritan named Robert Petersen hascreated a Shortcut that will automaticallyrecord your interaction as evidence.The Shortcut, called “I’m getting pulled over,” “pausesany music that may be playing, turns down yourbrightness and volume and turns on Do Not Disturb”.It then “sends a message to the contact of yourchoosing letting them know you’re being pulledover and what your current location is”.Finally, it “opens your front camera andstarts a video recording so you have avideo record of being pulled over”.Once the encounter is over and you stoprecording, your phone “sends a copy of the videoto a contact you specify … and gives you theoption to send to iCloud Drive or Dropbox”.All you have to do to activate it issay, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over”.The Shortcut, which utilizes theShortcuts app launched in 2018, is “thecivilian equivalent” of a police officer’sbody cam, according to Petersen.Though Petersen’s app is only available for iPhoneusers, similar apps like Stop and Frisk Watch areavailable for both Android and iPhone devices 0

