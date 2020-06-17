5 Ways to Celebrate
Juneteenth Virtually As a result of the global pandemic,
many celebrations have been
canceled or moved online.
Here are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually.
Juneteenth Music Festival
The virtual festival showcasing art,
history, education and music, will
start Thursday, June 18.
Juneteenth 2020 Celebration
by African American Museum of Iowa
The free event will run online from
June 15 through June 20.
Juneteenth 2020: Stay Black and Live
by Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Texas
The program will be streamed across social media platforms and feature speeches, music and prizes.
Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival: Virtual Juneteenth Cincinnati's 33rd Juneteenth Festival
will be hosted on Vimeo and YouTube.
Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience
A Memphis businesswoman launched a
website to connect shoppers with about
100 black-owned businesses on June 19.