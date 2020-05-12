Hilary Duff Quizzes Meghan Trainor on 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ Trivia | Quizzed

In this episode of 'Quizzed,' 'Lizzie McGuire’ superfan Meghan Trainor sits down with Hilary Duff, to get tested on 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' trivia.



Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teen Movies with the Most Outrageous Fashion



The teen movies with the most outrageous fashion certainly made statements. For this list, we’re looking at the boldest and most memorable styles from our favorite teen movies. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:36 Published 2 days ago Hilary Duff reunites with Lizzie McGuire cast online



Actress Hilary Duff has surprised fans by reuniting with her Lizzie McGuire co-stars online for the first time in "almost 18 years". Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43 Published on May 13, 2020 'Lizzie McGuire' Cast Reunite For Virtual Table Read



The future of the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot may be on hold, but that didn't stop Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast from reuniting for a table read of the classic 2001 episode "Between a Rock and a Bra.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:54 Published on May 12, 2020