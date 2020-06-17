Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

The Aunt Jemima brand, with its racist past, has been cancelled

Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its...
CTV News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Aunt Jemima' brand changing name and image [Video]

'Aunt Jemima' brand changing name and image

Quaker Oats is changing the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo. The cancellation of the brand, which is more than 130 years old, comes as an acknowledgement that its origins are based on a racial..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Uncle Ben's Joins Aunt Jemima In Evolving Brand's Identity, 'Now Is The Right Time' [Video]

Uncle Ben's Joins Aunt Jemima In Evolving Brand's Identity, 'Now Is The Right Time'

Texas-based Uncle Ben’s is following in Aunt Jemima's footsteps in evolving its visual brand identity. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:44Published
Pepsi to drop 'racial stereotype' Aunt Jemima [Video]

Pepsi to drop 'racial stereotype' Aunt Jemima

PepsiCo will stop using the Aunt Jemima brand name and logo for its pancake mix and syrup as of the fourth quarter of the year, acknowledging the origins of the mascot for being rooted in racist..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published