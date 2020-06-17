|
|
|
|
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its...
CTV News - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Aunt Jemima' brand changing name and image
Quaker Oats is changing the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo. The cancellation of the brand, which is more than 130 years old, comes as an acknowledgement that its origins are based on a racial..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24Published
|
|
Pepsi to drop 'racial stereotype' Aunt Jemima
PepsiCo will stop using the Aunt Jemima brand name and logo for its pancake mix and syrup as of the fourth quarter of the year, acknowledging the origins of the mascot for being rooted in racist..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
|