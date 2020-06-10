Global  

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence
The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimination.

Freddie Joyner has more.

(Philonise Floyd) "You watched my brother die, that could have been me" The brother of the late George Floyd on Wednesday called on the top United Nations human rights body to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination in the United States.

Philonise Floyd spoke to U.N.

Officials in Geneva, Switzerland via video conferencing.

"I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America, and the violence used against peaceful protesters." The video of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after having an officer kneel on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparked a national outcry for police reform.

“The sad truth is that the case is not unique.

The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera.

Is the way black people is treated by police in America.

(flash) You have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd.” The urgent debate convened at the request of African countries which are seeking a U.N.

Inquiry into abuses, is due to continue on Thursday.

The United States quit the Human Rights Council two years ago and does not attend debates.



