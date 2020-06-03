Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target Raises Its Minimum Wage for Hourly Workers to $15
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Target Raises Its Minimum Wage for Hourly Workers to $15

Target Raises Its Minimum Wage for Hourly Workers to $15

Target is implementing a raise to $15 per hour for its in-store and distribution employees.

The company made the move, along with a $200 bonus, to honor employees for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Target boosts minimum wage to $15, offers workers free virtual doctor visits

Three years ago, Target Corp. began a push to ratchet up its minimum wage to $15 per hour by the end...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmax


Job losses continue, suburbs appealing to homebuyers

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed....
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Target Raises Minimum Hourly Pay to $15 [Video]

Target Raises Minimum Hourly Pay to $15

The retailer set a goal in 2017 of raising its hourly wage to $15 by the end of 2020. It has beat its own goal by six months.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:58Published
Target Boosting Starting Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour For Team Members [Video]

Target Boosting Starting Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour For Team Members

Target announced Wednesday that it’s boosting its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour for team members. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published
Amazon Ditches $2-An-Hour Raise For Essential Workers [Video]

Amazon Ditches $2-An-Hour Raise For Essential Workers

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic Amazon gave warehouse workers a $2-an-hour pay raise. This week, those workers lost that $2 hourly pay raise. Amazon has also phased out unlimited..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published