Saweetie On Success of 'My Type' and Chemistry With Quavo | Grammys 2020 Video Credit: Billboard Events - Duration: 01:16s - Published 8 minutes ago Saweetie On Success of 'My Type' and Chemistry With Quavo | Grammys 2020 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Saweetie discussed working with Quavo, the major success of 'My Type' and what's next for her in 2020. 0

