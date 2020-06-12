Five Erie County DMVs open by appointment only
The long lines haven't changed.
But once you get inside, there are some new policies in place at the Erie County Auto Bureau.
Erie County Senior Services helping seniorsErie County Senior Services helping seniors
Erie County DMV to open by appointment only tomorrowThe Erie County DMV will open with limited services on Wednesday. Everyone must have an appointment.
KSBW 8 Pet of the Week: Jenkins!Meet Jenkins! We are told this little guy has some BIG personality. Make an appointment to find out for yourself. To make that appointment, call the SPCA for Monterey County (831) 373 - 2631 or visit..