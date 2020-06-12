Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Erie County DMVs open by appointment only
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Five Erie County DMVs open by appointment only

Five Erie County DMVs open by appointment only

The long lines haven't changed.

But once you get inside, there are some new policies in place at the Erie County Auto Bureau.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Erie County Senior Services helping seniors [Video]

Erie County Senior Services helping seniors

Erie County Senior Services helping seniors

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:50Published
Erie County DMV to open by appointment only tomorrow [Video]

Erie County DMV to open by appointment only tomorrow

The Erie County DMV will open with limited services on Wednesday. Everyone must have an appointment.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:42Published
KSBW 8 Pet of the Week: Jenkins! [Video]

KSBW 8 Pet of the Week: Jenkins!

Meet Jenkins! We are told this little guy has some BIG personality. Make an appointment to find out for yourself. To make that appointment, call the SPCA for Monterey County (831) 373 - 2631 or visit..

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:54Published