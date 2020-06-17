Aunt Jemima To Change Name, Mascot

Associated Press Aunt Jemima is changing its name and losing its mascot of a Black woman that has been criticized for years for its roots in racism and minstrelsy.

Parent company PepsiCo said new packaging will hit shelves late this year and that the brand's new name will follow soon after.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, Quaker Foods North America's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Land O'Lakes removed the drawing of a Native American woman on its packaging earlier this year, while Uncle Ben's says it is planning on "evolving" the rice brand.