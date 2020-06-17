Terps return to campus

University of Maryland football players are back.

Returning to play took a big step in College Park this week.

CAMPUS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND.

SPORTS LANDSCAPE RETURNING TO SOME SORT OF NORMALCY.

Returning to play taking a big step in College Park this week.

HE HASMORE.Returning to play taking a bigstep in College Park thisweek.

Terps football playersare back on the field.

MikeLocksley, Terps Head FootballCoach: I told our team itcrawl, walk, jog, run processto be able to get us back tothe point where we can go outand play games.

Head FootballCoach Mike Locksley says over100 of his players have beentaking part in voluntary,individual workouts since theystarted on Monday.

Phase One of the school to campus for student-athletes.

Stepner: Whatexactly are your players doingright now?

Locksley: Throughthe month of June is voluntaryworkouts.

Our strength coachescan monitor, can give them theworkouts and basically bethere to support them.

Smallgroups.

Six-to-one ratio with our strength coaches.

Tryingto rotate 105 guys throughlifting and conditioningprogram throughout the day.All workouts are taking placeoutside with supervision.

Facecoverings are provided.Athletes and staff, takingseveral coronavirus safetyprecautions.

All this takingplace against the backdrop ofthe recent protests across thecountry.

Locksley has discussed with his team recognizing social injustice and racial inequality. Locksley: For me it about education.

You know,this racism has kind of beenthe taboo of things that itbeen tough to talk about.

So, what we and what I do as the leader, is to put together some programming. Because it takes all of us to end it.

It is thing.

Beginning MondayLocksley is set to take partin another discussion, oneaimed at helping minorityoffensive football coaches inthe NCAA and NFL.

Hespeaking during the thirdannual Quarterback CoachingSummit, put on by the NFL andthe Black College FootballHall of Fame.

He says it way to give back.

Locksley:Trying to provideopportunities for minorityquarterback coaches,coordinators to maybe helpopen up this pipeline toafford opportunities like Ibeen blessed to be able tohave.

Locksley will bepresenting on the topic ofcoaching and recruitingtod