Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fireChurches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm,..
A Daughter’s Grief Over, and Forgiveness of, the Charleston Church ShootingIn the years after her mother and eight other members of the Emanuel A.M.E. Church were murdered by a white supremacist, Reverend Sharon Risher rose above her doubts in humanity to become an activist..
Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doorsA Rochester church explains their plan that is set in plan to allow for church to safely resume this Sunday.