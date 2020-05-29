Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting
Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire [Video]

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire

Churches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
A Daughter’s Grief Over, and Forgiveness of, the Charleston Church Shooting [Video]

A Daughter’s Grief Over, and Forgiveness of, the Charleston Church Shooting

In the years after her mother and eight other members of the Emanuel A.M.E. Church were murdered by a white supremacist, Reverend Sharon Risher rose above her doubts in humanity to become an activist..

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 26:52Published
Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors [Video]

Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors

A Rochester church explains their plan that is set in plan to allow for church to safely resume this Sunday.

Credit: KIMTPublished