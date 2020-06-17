Remembering Carol Barr

Take vo: andy barr released a statement wednesday.., "at this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have."

Take sot: "i am just absolutely crushed for congressman barr and for eleanor and mary clay.

It's just an unspeakable loss."

Take sot: "the loss of carol barr is a loss of a lifelong friendship.

We both grew up in scott county.

I've known her family over the years.it's a tough one for me, it's a tough one."

Take vo: a dear friend of carol's wrote me this... "i was fortunate enough to see the side of carol that so many never saw.

She was incredibly genuine and down to earth.

Her support for andy was endless.

Few people got to see what a true, fun- loving, firecracker that she was behind the scenes."

Take a look on social media... you'll see love pouring in from all over.

Secretary of state michael adams wrote this..

"i remember the day years ago when my friend andy barr told me about the extraordinary woman he'd met, and how he thought she was the one.

He was right on both."

Take sot: "it's gonna be a tough one to get over and we all just need to reach down and pray hard and keep congressman barr and the girls and the family in our thoughts and prayer."

She's going to be greatly missed."

Take vo: christy bollinger, abc 36