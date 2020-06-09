Coolsculpting and More at MD Body & Med Spa Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Coolsculpting and More at MD Body & Med Spa MD Body & Med Spa is offers free soundwave and microneedling with purchase of a coolsculpting package! Visit FreezeFatDenver.com 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend