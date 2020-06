This hurricane season, FPL crews may contend with visible storm damage while dealing with the invisible challenge of the pandemic.

FPL faces new challenges preparing for hurricane season during the pandemic

DONNEWSCHANNEL 5IS IN ST.

LUCIE COUNTY TO SEEHOW F-P-L IS PREPARING FOR ASTORM, WHILE FACINGUNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES.(PKG) FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHTCEO ERIC (SIH- LAH-ZHEE)SILAGY SAYS STORM PREPARATIONIS LIKE A MILITARY OPERATION.(:6 (COVER)“IT IS LARGELYABOUT LOGISTICS AND MAKINGSURE YOU PUT THE RIGHT PEOPLEIN THE RIGHT SPOT SO THEY CANDO THE RIGHT JOB TO GET THELIGHTS ON”) THIS YEAR THOUGHIS DIFFERENT.

CREWS MAYCONTEND WITH VISIBLE STORMDAMAGE, WITH THE INVISIBLECHALLENGE OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.

(:4 COVER“WE ARENOT GOING TO BE BRINGING INPEOPLE THAT COULD INFECTOTHERS”) DEPENDING ON HOW THECORONAVIRUS PLAYS OUT ACROSSTHE COUNTRY, IF WE GET HITWITH A STORM& THAT COULD LEADTO LONGER RESTORATION TIMES.(:7 ERIC SILAGY/FPL PRESIDENT& CEO“BECAUSE WE SIMPLY MAYNOT GET THE SAME NUMBER OFPEOPLE AND EVEN IF WE DO, WEWILL NOT BE AS EFFICIENT AS WENORMALLY ARE”) THE ST.

LUCIECOUNTY FAIRGROUNDS,TRADITIONALLY A STAGING SITE&IS PART OF A DRILL ONWEDNESDAY.

FPL WORKING WITHDIFFERENT TEMPERATUREMONITORING SYSTEMS TO SEEWHICH ARE MOST EFFICIENT.

ONEINVOLVES THERMAL IMAGING.(STAND :7“THE KEY NUMBER IS100-POINT 5.

IF YOURTEMPERATURE MEASURES THAT, ORANYTHING ABOVE, YOU CANTHAT DAY”) NORMALLY 2-3THOUSAND PEOPLE WOULD BEHOUSED HERE.

THE PANDEMIC WILLFORCE A REDUCTION IN THOSENUMBERS& MORE SPACE FORWORKERS IN BUNKHOUSES.

IN THEDINING HALL, OTHERACCOMMODATIONS MADE.

(:3(COVER)“WEOUT THE TABLES AND THECHAIRS”) DESPITE BEING FORCEDTO LOOK AT NEW WAYS TOPREPARE, SILAGY SAYS THEIRMAIN MESSAGE IS STILL THESAME.

(:4“24/7 WE WILL WORKUNTIL THE LAST CUSTOMER ISRESTORED”) IN ST.

LUCIECOUNTY, JS WPTV NC 5.THE WEST PALM BEACH GOLFCOURSE PRESIDENT TRUMP OWNS ISSEEKING A RENT DECREASE