Milwaukee man's inspiring mission for change against racism, discrimination
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Reuben Harpole, unofficially known at the Mayor of Milwaukee, discusses our city's history with racial tensions and how he worked to change people's hearts and minds.

0
