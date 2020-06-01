Milwaukee man's inspiring mission for change against racism, discrimination

Reuben Harpole, unofficially known at the Mayor of Milwaukee, discusses our city's history with racial tensions and how he worked to change people's hearts and minds.



Related videos from verified sources After SCOTUS ruling, KC gay community pushing for more



Some in the Kansas City metro hope to ride the momentum of change following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago Faith leaders call for change in peaceful march Sunday



A large group of faith-based protesters carried out a peaceful march Sunday against the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Stephanie Haines has more. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago