About 150 Businesses Damaged In Unrest To Receive Surprise Relief Checks
Duration: 02:12s
About 150 Businesses Damaged In Unrest To Receive Surprise Relief Checks

About 150 Businesses Damaged In Unrest To Receive Surprise Relief Checks

Some fast and unexpected help is on the way to 150 businesses that were damaged amidst the unrest after George Floyd's death, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains (2:12).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 17, 2020

