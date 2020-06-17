Wednesday farmers markets kick off in Rochester

You can stay healthy and safe while still purchasing fresh produce

And now that the wednesday market is open ?

"* this is the first time all of the rochester farmers markets are hosted at graham park.

Mike schmitt is the president of the friends of the farmers market.

He tells me that to make sure people shop safely ?*- vendors and visitors are asked to wear face masks.

There are also hand washing and sanitizing stations set up throughout the stalls.

These precautions are in place to help you safely buy local food.xxx whats important we want to make sure people understand is that we're here and we're available for people to buy their produce, it all comes within 50 miles of rochester to come to the farmers market ?

"* you must enter the graham park from south broadway.

The other side of the park is blocked off for the covid?

"* 19 testing site.

The wednesday market is roughly a third of the size of the saturday market ?

"* so it's a good option if you'd like to buy locally sourced food while still avoiding being around a lot of people.//// the coronavirus has taken