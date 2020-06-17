'Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence

The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on June 17.

He said, "It's a matter of national security, there'll be no compromise.

I pay tribute to all jawans who lost lives.

Nation is proud of them that they made the supreme sacrifice.

It won't go in vain.

It was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply."