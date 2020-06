'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago 'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue On being asked whether US President Donald Trump will mediate between India and China, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on June 17 said, "No formal plans on that." On June 16, at least 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Galwan Valley after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies. 0

