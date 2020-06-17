Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson announced he's finalized the purchase for the Hulman and Company building in downtown Terre Haute.

Historic Hulman and Company building officially has new owner

"the stories of the people who have been in our community, who made us successful... those are also brought to life in those old buildings."

June 17th an historic building in downtown terre haute "has a new owner".

The announcement came just before noon today.

Terre haute businessman greg gibson annouced he's finalized the purchase for the hulman and company building.

It's home to the clabber girl museum... and clabber girl bake shop and cafe.

Gibson says he's working with the hulman family regarding the museum's future.

The building has been a staple in the community since 18-93.

In a press release gibson said he believes this building is an important piece of the puzzle for development and a historic standpoint..

But also for the future of the downtown area.

I spoke with susan tingley at the vigo county historical society.

She says they're excited for the building to remain in good hands.

//////// "we're so glad it's going to be owned by another local business man.

That has his heart set on helping terre haute, and especially downtown terre haute to be what he believes it can be."

The current tenants in the building will continue working..

And there are no immediate changes planned.

