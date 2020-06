Doctor warns of COVID-19 fatigue

SUFFERING FROM ANOTHER VIRUSCOVID FATIGUE.

A SPIKE IN THE NUMBER OFMISSISSIPPIANSDIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19.WEDNESDAY THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTED 489 NEWCASES AND 23 NEWDEATHS.THAT'S AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN130 FROMTUESDAY.IT'S ONE OF THE HIGHEST ONE DAYTOTALS EVER.PURPLE 2507EMMA BARTEE/NOT WEARING A MASK10-17I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE JUSTTOO CARELESS THEY'RE NOT WEARINGTHEIR MASK OR WASHINGTHEIR HANDS LIKE THEY SHOULD.PURPLE 2508FRED KENNEDY/NOT WEARING A MASK1:04-1:08I JUST WANT TO KEEP MY DISTANCEFROM PEOPLE YOU KNOW AND WEARMY MASK AS MUCH AS I CAN.

PURPLE2506JERMAINE TAYLOR/NOT WEARING AMASK 23-28IT'S STILL A PROBLEM BUT PEOPLESTILL GOT A LIVE THEIR LIFENOTHING IS GONNA STOP HEALTHEXPERTS BELIEVE THE JUMPIN CORONAVIRUS CASES ISCONNECTED GROUPS THATGATHERED TO CELEBRATE MEMORIALDAY PLUS LARGEPROTESTS ACROSS THE METRO ANDTHE STATE WHERE HUGE CROWDSRALLIED AGAINST POLICEBRUTALITY.PURPLE 250756-1:01<I DO EVERYTHING THAT I THINK ISTHE BEST THING TO ME TO DO FORME TOBE SAFE FOR MYSELF.

DOCTORS SAYMANY PEOPLE ARE NOTFOLLOWING CDC RECOMMENDATIONSONSOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO WEAR AMASK INPUBLIC.PURPLE 250643-46FOR WHAT THOUGH WHY I GOTTA WEARA MASK?PURPLE 250730-38PEOPLE ARE NOT CONCERNEDABOUT THEMSELVES OR ANYONE ELSEYOU KNOW WE'RESUPPOSED TO LOOK AT OURSELF ANDOTHERS AS WELL.

HERE IN THE CAPITAL CITY WHENYOU GO OUT IN PUBLIC YOU'REREQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK OR FACECOVERING.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.

