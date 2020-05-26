Global  

Matthew McConaughey: The act of giving back is selfish
Matthew McConaughey: The act of giving back is selfish

Matthew McConaughey: The act of giving back is selfish

Matthew McConaughey thinks "being able to give back" is a "selfish act", because he derives joy from seeing people "smile" because of him.

