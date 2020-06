New Ollie's opens in Elkton

NATIONWIDE.

BUT... WE ARESTARTING TO SEE SOME NEWBUSINESSES OPEN UP, INCLUDINGRIGHT HERE IN OUR AREA.EARLIER TODAY OLLIE'S OPENEDUP A NEW STORE IN ELKTON.

THESTORE'S IN THE BIG ELK MALL,IN THE OLD ━MART.

WHILETHEY'RE OPEN FOR BUSINESS,THEY DO HAVE SOMERESTRICTIONS.

THAT INCLUDESHAVING ONLY 50 CUSTOMERS INTHE STORE AT ONE TIME, ONLYHAVING EVERY OTHER REGISTEROPEN TO KEEP UP SOCIALDISTANCING, AS WELL AS OTHERMEASURES, LIKE CONSTANTLYCLEANING CARTS.

ONE STORESPOKESPERSON SAYS THE OPENINGMEANS MORE PEOPLE, ARE GOINGBACK TO WORK.

"We have hired59 associates full time andpart time from the communityso we're bringing jobs to thearea." IT'S THE 12TH STORE TOOPEN UP IN MARYLAND.

THE STOREWILL BE OPEN FROM 9 IN T