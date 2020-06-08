Global  

Cincinnati is getting a street-spanning Black Lives Matter mural
Cincinnati is getting a street-spanning Black Lives Matter mural

Cincinnati is getting a street-spanning Black Lives Matter mural

Local artists will spend the next two days painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street between Eighth and Ninth streets downtown.

