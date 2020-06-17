Biloxi Lions Club recognizes the Father of the Year

While Father’s Day is a day reserved for all dads, today one special dad was recognized.

- news 25's grace boyles has more- details from biloxi.- - <nats: "and now, the reason we are here, i - introduce to you father of the- year, mr. richard wayne ross."> while sunday is the official da- to celebrate all dads, the- biloxi- lions club honored their 20-20- father of the year -- - - - richard wayne ross jr - at a- luncheon ednesday.- ross, a lion himself, was - supposed to be the chair of the- father of the year event until- he was nominated.

A - - - - complete suprise for ross.- richard wayne ross jr, father o- the year 2020: "i thought we were cancelling it and- come to find out they had been- selected already.

So it was a - - - - shock," the father of the year award is named after the first- recipient in- 1999 mark barhanovich ba han o- vich.

Ross became the 21st- - - - father to recieve the honor.- richard wayne ross jr, father o- the year 2020: "oh its a wonderful honor.

I- mean, to be included in this- group of men that's come before- - - - me is just nothing short of - amazing."

Grace boyles, news 25: "ross wa nominated for the honor by his- eldest- daughter, charlotte.

When asked- why she nominated her father, - ross replied he's a - great girl-dad, whether that- means working security at her - dance recitals or never - missing a dance competition."

- - - charlotte ross, daughter of - father of the year 2020: "he supports us all the - time.

He brings us to dance,- before i can drive obviously, - but he's just such a great- man to us and to my mom and - everything."

A father of two girls, ross - embraced his "girl dad" role.

Richard wayne ross jr, father o- the year 2020: "i really got into their dance life.- traveling with them, making - recitals, working on props.

It-