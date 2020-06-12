Naples erupts in celebrations after Napoli wins Coppa Italia on penalties against Juve

Napoli fans flood the streets of Naples after Coppa Italia win over Juventus 4-2 on penalties.

VARIOUS OF JUVENTUS FANS LEAVING PUB STORY: Celebrations erupted on the streets of Naples on Wednesday (June 17) as Napoli claimed the Coppa Italia after beating Juventus 4-2 on penalties.

Thousands of Napoli fans exploded in joy in the streets of the city and in a pizzeria after Gennaro Gattuso's side overcame their arch rivals bianconeri after a 0-0 draw.

People took to the streets waving light blue flags from their motorbikes while some young supporters did not miss the opportunity to take a dip in a fountain chanting "anyone not jumping is a Juventus fan!" The title, the first to be settled in the Italian season which has just restarted after a three-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, brought fiery coach Gattuso the first major trophy of his coaching career.

Napoli had the best chances throughout the game while Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo saw little of the ball and had a frustrating evening.

The disappointment for the defeat was felt also in Turin, where supporters silently left the pub where they watched the defeat of the their side.

