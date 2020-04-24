Fall Out Boy, Weezer & Green Day Play 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, & Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong play "Fishing For Answers," as they recall the first time they met one another & what has changed in the music making process since the beginning of their careers.



Related videos from verified sources Tegan and Sara Play 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard



Tegan and Sara play "Fishing For Answers," as they recall the first time they heard their music playing in public, who their dream collaborations are, what their craziest on-stage moment has been, and.. Credit: Billboard: Fishing For Answers Duration: 03:15 Published 1 day ago Rosalía Plays 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard



Rosalía plays “Fishing For Answers,” as she chats about who her biggest style icons are, which rapper she would love to one day collaborate with, and what it was like working with Penélope Cruz.. Credit: Billboard: Fishing For Answers Duration: 03:40 Published 1 day ago Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone European dates



Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced a number of their European shows on their 'Hella Mega Tour' have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:11 Published on April 24, 2020