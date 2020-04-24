Fall Out Boy, Weezer & Green Day Play 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard
Fall Out Boy, Weezer & Green Day Play 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, & Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong play "Fishing For Answers," as they recall the first time they met one another & what has changed in the music making process since the beginning of their careers.
